A general view shows the damage at a camp for internally displaced people after it was hit by what activists said were air strikes carried out last week by the Russian air force, in the town of Kafr Nabuda in Hama province in western Syria January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

BEIRUT Humanitarian aid will be delivered to the besieged Syrian town of Madaya and two blockaded villages in the northwest on Monday according to an agreement finalised on Saturday, two sources familiar with the details said.

The United Nations said on Thursday the Syrian government had agree to allow access to the opposition-held town near the border with Lebanon, where it says there have been credible reports of people dying of starvation.

But it did not say when.

"Both date and time have been set. Aid will go to three towns on Monday morning. All at the same time," said a source familiar with the negotiations. A second, pro-Syrian government source confirmed the details.

Madaya is besieged by pro-Syrian government forces, while the two villages in Idlib province - of al-Foua and Kefraya - are encircled by rebels fighting the Syrian government.

