BEIRUT Fresh humanitarian aid reached some 13,000 families in northern Aleppo province as a convoy of 26 trucks entered areas hit by recent fighting, the Red Cross said on Wednesday.

The delivery by the Syrian Red Crescent to towns including Azaz, Afrin and Tal Rifaat was the largest in the area for weeks, Red Cross spokesman Pawel Krzysiek said. Clinics had been resupplied in the meantime, he said.

A fragile cessation of hostilities agreement has reduced violence in western Syria but has not halted fighting.

