UNITED NATIONS The U.N. Security Council will hold a special meeting at the end of this week to hear from the United Nations whether aid workers have access to besieged areas of Syria as demanded last month by major world powers, Britain said on Wednesday.

On May 17 members of the International Syria Support Group (ISSG) agreed in Vienna that the U.N. World Food Program should air drop food, medicine and water to Syria's besieged communities starting on June 1 if humanitarian access was denied by either side in the five-year-old civil war.

Britain's Ambassador to the United Nations Matthew Rycroft noted that the deadline for full humanitarian access to Syria's besieged areas expires on Wednesday.

"We need to press on with what the ISSG said about air drops," he told reporters. "We have called for an emergency session of the council on Friday."

"That will be an opportunity to hear formally from the U.N. whether that obligation has been met and, if not, what the plans are for the air drops that will follow," he said, adding that the council would meet on Friday at 10 a.m. EST (1400 GMT).

The United Nations said humanitarian aid convoys with medicines and food reached the besieged areas of Daraya and Mouadamiya, where the United Nations had said children were at risk of starvation.

Last week U.N. humanitarian chief Stephen O'Brien told the 15-nation Security Council the Syrian government and militant groups continued to block access to besieged areas, where nearly 600,000 people are trapped.

Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin said air drops were complicated and less effective than overland deliveries, a point the U.N. has also made.

"It's easier said than done," Churkin added about air drops.

He cited the latest progress with land deliveries to two besieged areas, saying "we need to continue developing this progress."

Rycroft, however, said the access to Daraya and Mouadamiya was "too little, too late," noting that the ISSG had called for full access to the entire country, not just a few areas.

O'Brien said last week the U.N. had asked to send aid convoys to 35 besieged and hard-to-reach areas in May but the Syrian government only granted full access to 14 and partial access to another eight.

At least 250,000 people have died in the civil war in Syria. Millions have been displaced and many of those are now refugees living abroad.

