BEIRUT Aid trucks started to enter three more besieged Syrian areas on Wednesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told Reuters, as part of U.N.-backed deal to deliver humanitarian assistance to five besieged areas.

Aid started to enter the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya in Idlib province which are surrounded by rebel fighters, and Madaya near the Lebanese border which has been under siege by government forces.

Earlier in the day aid started to enter the Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya al-Sham, also surrounded by government forces.

