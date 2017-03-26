Since Brexit vote, Europeans warm again to EU
BRUSSELS Europeans think much better of the EU now than they did a year ago when Britons dealt the Union a heavy blow by voting to leave, a survey showed on Thursday.
AMMAN U.S.-backed local forces fighting Islamic State in Syria said on Sunday they had taken full control of a former Syrian army airport near the city of Tabqa along the Euphrates River.
The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias supported by a U.S.-led international coalition, said in a statement they had seized the air base.
Earlier, SDF spokesperson Talal Silo said its fighters had seized "60 to 70 percent" of the airport but were still engaged in intense clashes with the ultra-hardline militants inside the air base and on its outskirts. [L5N1H30U8]
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Catherine Evans)
MARAWI CITY, Philippines When Philippines troops advanced on positions held by Islamist militants in a southern city last Friday they were caught in a kill zone.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump on Friday will announce plans to tighten restrictions on Americans travelling to Cuba and clamp down on U.S. business dealings with the island’s military, rolling back parts of former President Barack Obama’s historic opening to Havana.