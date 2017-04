BEIRUT An air strike killed at least 39 people in a Syrian rebel-held town in the northwest on Saturday when it struck a court house and an adjacent prison, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

The air strike on the town of Maarat al-Numan in Idlib province also wounded a large number of people, many of whom were in critical condition, it said.

