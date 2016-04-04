WASHINGTON A U.S. air strike in northwest Syria on Sunday hit a meeting of senior al Qaeda officials at which prominent leader Abu Firas al-Suri was present, the Pentagon spokesman said on Monday.

The U.S. military is still assessing whether al-Suri died in the strike, said the spokesman, Peter Cook. He declined to say whether the strike was carried out by a manned or unmanned aircraft.

"We deemed that he (al-Suri)was present at that meeting and we're trying to determine if he has been removed from the battlefield," Cook said.

