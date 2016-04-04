Pence says U.S. commitment to South Korea stronger than ever
SEOUL U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Sunday that the country's resolve and commitment to its alliance with South Korea had never been stronger.
WASHINGTON A U.S. air strike in northwest Syria on Sunday hit a meeting of senior al Qaeda officials at which prominent leader Abu Firas al-Suri was present, the Pentagon spokesman said on Monday.
The U.S. military is still assessing whether al-Suri died in the strike, said the spokesman, Peter Cook. He declined to say whether the strike was carried out by a manned or unmanned aircraft.
"We deemed that he (al-Suri)was present at that meeting and we're trying to determine if he has been removed from the battlefield," Cook said.
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Chris Reese)
SEOUL U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Sunday that the country's resolve and commitment to its alliance with South Korea had never been stronger.
BEIRUT The death toll from a bomb blast on a crowded Syrian bus convoy outside Aleppo reached at least 112 people, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Sunday.