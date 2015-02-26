BEIRUT A U.S.-led alliance launched air strikes on Thursday against Islamic State positions in an area of northeastern Syria where the group is estimated to have abducted at least 220 Assyrian Christians this week, a group monitoring the war reported.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the air strikes had targeted Islamic State fighters near town of Tel Tamr, where the militants attacked a string of Assyrian villages earlier this week.

