One killed, at least 14 wounded in Ohio nightclub shooting - police
One person was killed and at least 14 people were wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio, early on Sunday, police said.
BEIRUT A U.S.-led alliance launched air strikes on Thursday against Islamic State positions in an area of northeastern Syria where the group is estimated to have abducted at least 220 Assyrian Christians this week, a group monitoring the war reported.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the air strikes had targeted Islamic State fighters near town of Tel Tamr, where the militants attacked a string of Assyrian villages earlier this week.
(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Alison Williams)
One person was killed and at least 14 people were wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio, early on Sunday, police said.
PARIS The frontrunner in France's presidential election, Emmanuel Macron, received yet another boost to his candidacy on Sunday when nine lawmakers from a center-right party allied with conservative rival Francois Fillon decided to rally behind him.