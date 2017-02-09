Police release three men without charge in London Bridge attack probe
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
AMMAN Syria's army secured a string of villages on the southern edge of the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab on Thursday in campaign that has made rapid gains against the militants in recent days, state media said.
The state-owned Ikhbariyah news channel said the army had control of the villages of Touman, Uwaishiyah, Hawarat Tadef and several others and were now clearing out hundreds of mines and explosives planted by the militants.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million (246.74 million pounds) to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.
BRUSSELS EU officials see the start of Brexit talks on Monday as a sign Theresa May is accepting their format for negotiations but they expect no quick deals and are wary the prime minister may try to break with Brussels protocol.