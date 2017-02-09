AMMAN Syria's army secured a string of villages on the southern edge of the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab on Thursday in campaign that has made rapid gains against the militants in recent days, state media said.

The state-owned Ikhbariyah news channel said the army had control of the villages of Touman, Uwaishiyah, Hawarat Tadef and several others and were now clearing out hundreds of mines and explosives planted by the militants.

