ALEPPO, Syria The Syrian army said it could declare full control over eastern Aleppo "at any moment" as it advanced against rebels holed up just a handful of neighbourhoods, predicting those districts would fall on Tuesday or Wednesday.

"The army continues to advance towards ... Sukkari, what remains of Seif al-Dawla, part of al-Amiriya and Tel al-Zarazir," a military spokesman told Reuters during a tour of recaptured parts of Aleppo.

"When the army regains control of these areas, its operation in the eastern areas of the city ...will have finished," he said.

The spokesman added that rebels were continuing to reject withdrawing from the city.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam in Aleppo; writing by John Davison in Beirut; editing by John Stonestreet)