BEIRUT A military media unit run by the Syrian government's ally Hezbollah said on Wednesday that talks were still taking place over a deal to evacuate fighters from Aleppo, and if government demands were not met, the deal would be off.

Rebels said on Wednesday the ceasefire deal, agreed with Russia, stalled after Damascus ally Iran demanded an evacuation of people from two villages besieged by insurgents in Idlib province.

(Reporting by Tom Perry)