BEIRUT The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said air strikes hit rebel-held parts of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo just hours into a 48-hour ceasefire.

Aleppo has been split for years into rebel and government sectors. Russia announced the truce there on Thursday.

The Britain-based Observatory said aerial strikes hit a number of neighbourhoods in the opposition-held sector and that there were reports of injuries.

