Bathers float off with a world record in Argentina
BUENOS AIRES Nearly 2,000 swimmers formed a long snaking line in a salty Argentine lake to set a world record for the most people floating while holding hands.
BEIRUT The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said air strikes hit rebel-held parts of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo just hours into a 48-hour ceasefire.
Aleppo has been split for years into rebel and government sectors. Russia announced the truce there on Thursday.
The Britain-based Observatory said aerial strikes hit a number of neighbourhoods in the opposition-held sector and that there were reports of injuries.
(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Louise Ireland)
JAKARTA A former Indonesian president, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, said on Wednesday he believed his telephone may have recently been illegally tapped by government agencies and he had sought an explanation from his successor, President Joko Widodo.
MOSCOW "Nit-picking" by the European Union is hampering completion of a deal between Russia and Hungary to expand the Paks nuclear power plant on the Danube river, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.