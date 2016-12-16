BEIRUT A military news outlet run by Damascus's ally Hezbollah said protesters had blocked a road being used to evacuate fighters and civilians from Aleppo on Friday, demanding the evacuation of people from two Shi'ite villages in Idlib province.

Damascus ally Iran has demanded that the villages, Foua and Kefraya, which are besieged by rebels, be included in a ceasefire deal under which rebel fighters and civilians are leaving Aleppo, both rebels and United Nations officials said.

A Reuters witness later confirmed the protests.

(Reporting by John Davison and Tom Perry in Beirut and Kinda Makieh in Damascus; Editing by Gareth Jones)