BEIRUT The death toll from Syrian government air strikes on rebel-held areas of the city of Aleppo on Friday rose to at least 19, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said.

It said warplanes had carried out at least 14 raids on the northern city, in and around which fighting has intensified in recent weeks in the face of a fragile ceasefire deal.

(Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Andrew heavens)