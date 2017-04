A view shows the damage inside al-Quds hospital which was supported by international medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) after it was hit by airstrikes, in a rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man removes medicine inside al-Quds hospital after it was hit by airstrikes, in a rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Women walk past damage near al-Quds hospital after it was hit by airstrikes, in a rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

People inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes, in the rebel-held area of Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, Syria April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A view shows the damage at the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)-backed al-Quds hospital after it was hit by airstrikes, in a rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Burnt vehicles are pictured in front of the damaged the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)-backed al-Quds hospital after it was hit by airstrikes, in a rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

People inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes, in the rebel-held area of Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, Syria April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A front loader operates at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of al-Sukari district of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man gestures as he stands on a damaged building at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of al-Kalaseh neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

People inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes, in the rebel-held area of Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, Syria April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

BEIRUT At least 20 people were killed by fresh air strikes on rebel-held areas of Aleppo on Thursday including three children, and the death toll was expected to rise due to the number of serious injuries, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Meanwhile shellfire by insurgents on government-held parts of the northern Syrian city killed at least 14 people including two children, the British-based monitoring group said.

Dozens more were wounded in the bombardments, it said.

