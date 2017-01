GENEVA Russia told a United Nations humanitarian taskforce meeting on Thursday that the evacuation of more than 1,000 people from eastern Aleppo would be quick and peaceful, U.N. Syria humanitarian adviser Jan Egeland said.

"Today Russia detailed how the evacuation would take place in the taskforce and they confirmed that Russians would be monitoring and that this is a swift, unbureaucratric, non-intrusive evacuation and no harm will meet these who are evacuated," he told reporters.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Hugh Lawson)