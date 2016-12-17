GENEVA All civilians must be allowed out of east Aleppo and Syria's war must stop immediately to prevent the city's suffering being repeated elsewhere, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in a statement on Saturday.

"There is grave risk now that such displacement and suffering will not stop, but will be repeated elsewhere, in other wars. For the sake of civilian protection everywhere, Syria’s conflict must be ended, now, and without delay,” Grandi said. "Civilians should not be hostage to negotiations."

