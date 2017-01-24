ASTANA The head of the Syrian opposition delegation to talks in Astana, Mohammed Alloush, said on Tuesday he had reservations about a final communique issued by Russia, Turkey and Iran, saying the rebels had submitted a separate ceasefire proposal.

"The Russians have moved from a stage of being a party in the fighting and are now exerting efforts to become a guarantor. They are finding a lot of obstacles from (Lebanon's Shi'ite) Hezbollah forces, Iran and the regime," he told reporters after the talks in the Kazakh capital.

He said he expected Russia to respond within a week on the opposition's ceasefire proposal and that rebels would never allow Iran, which backs Syrian government forces, to have a say in Syria's future.

(Reporting by Suleiman al-Khalidi and John Irish; editing by John Stonestreet)