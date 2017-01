A man sits on the balcony of his damaged house in the rebel held besieged al-Sukkari neighbourhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

BEIRUT The Syrian army said on Sunday it had taken control of the second residential district of the rebel-held eastern part of Aleppo city in two days.

The army said in a statement it and its allies had taken full control of the Jabal Badro district, which is next to the Hanano residential district, taken by the army on Saturday.

