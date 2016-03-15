BEIRUT Syria's army said on Monday it would continue to combat Islamic State, Nusra Front and "other terrorist groups linked to them", after its ally Russia said it would start a military withdrawal.

A statement issued by the military command said the armed forces would fight with the same determination as before, in coordination with "friends and allies", until security and stability were restored "to every inch of national territory".

It said the decision to reduce Russia's military presence was a natural move and was jointly taken by the military leaderships of both countries "after the halt of combat operations on some fronts" in Syria.

