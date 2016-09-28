BEIRUT The Syrian air force launched "concentrated air strikes" in Aleppo and nearby areas targeting insurgent-held areas in the surrounding countryside, a Syrian military source said.

The strikes hit areas including the rebel-held town of Khan Touman to the south of Aleppo, "leading to the destruction of armoured vehicles and (other) vehicles, some of which were equipped with machine guns".

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Angus MacSwan)