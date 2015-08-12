BEIRUT Syrian army air strikes against rebel-held areas on the eastern outskirts of Damascus killed at least 31 people on Wednesday, a monitoring group said, as rebels bombarded the capital with rockets.

Warplanes targeted several areas in the opposition district of Eastern Ghouta, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, wounding a further 120 people after clashes overnight between government forces and rebels.

