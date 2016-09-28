Medics inspect the damage outside a field hospital after an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Maadi neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man inspects the damage outside a field hospital after an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Maadi neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

An ambulance is parked next to stacks of bread at a damaged site after an airstrike in the rebel-held Bab al-Maqam neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Stacks of bread are seen at a damaged site after an airstrike in the rebel-held Bab al-Maqam neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

BEIRUT Syrian government forces battled rebel fighters on several fronts in ground attacks in Aleppo on Wednesday, rebel officials said, as the army and its allies pressed a Russian-backed offensive to take back the city.

A senior rebel official said pro-government forces were also mobilising in apparent preparation for more ground attacks in central areas of the city, which is divided into zones controlled separately by the rebels and government.

"There have been clashes in al-Suweiqa from 5 a.m. until now. The army advanced a little bit, and the guys are now repelling it, God willing," a fighter in the rebel Levant Front group said in a voice recording sent to Reuters, referring to an area where there was also fighting on Tuesday.

Another rebel official said government forces were also attacking the insurgent-held Handarat refugee camp a few kilometres to the north of Aleppo.

(Reporting by Tom Perry; Editing by Angus MacSwan)