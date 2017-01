France's Minister for Foreign Affairs Jean-Marc Ayrault speaks during a high-level meeting on addressing large movements of refugees and migrants at the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York, U.S. September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

LONDON France's foreign minister said on Thursday that the longer the bombardment of Aleppo continued in an ongoing Russian-backed offensive, the more it would fuel extremism in the partly-besieged Syrian city.

"The longer the bombardment of Aleppo goes on, the longer the massacre of the population continues, the more radicalisation will occur on the ground," Jean-Marc Ayrault told reporters in London.

