PARIS French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Wednesday he would tell his Russian counterpart in Moscow that the situation in the Syrian city of Aleppo could not continue, describing Russia's action as "cynicism that fooled nobody".

Ayrault, who is travelling to Moscow on Thursday, is seeking support for a United Nation's Security Council resolution to revive a ceasefire and allow humanitarian aid.

"This situation is unacceptable, it is deeply shocking and shameful," he said on French television channel LCI. "France will not close its eyes and do nothing."

