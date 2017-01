United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon sits before Fortieth Annual Meeting of Ministers for Foreign Affairs of the Group of 77 ECOSOC at the 71st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

UNITED NATIONS United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is "appalled by the chilling military escalation" in the Syrian city of Aleppo, his spokesman said on Saturday.

"Since the announcement two days ago by the Syrian Army of an offensive to capture eastern Aleppo, there have been repeated reports of airstrikes involving the use of incendiary weapons and advanced munitions such as bunker buster bombs," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

