BEIRUT The hardline Islamic State group has destroyed part of an ancient temple in Syria's Palmyra city, a group monitoring the conflict said on Sunday.

The militants targeted the Temple of Bel, a Roman-era structure in the central desert city, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The extent of the damage was not known, the Observatory said, citing its contacts on the ground.

(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Alison Williams)