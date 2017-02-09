AMMAN Several people were killed and scores were injured on Thursday when an explosive device was detonated in a busy residential district in the western Syrian city of Homs, state media said on Thursday.

The blast, in a main square of the government-held Zahra district in the middle of the city, came a day after Syrian government jets bombed a rebel-held district of Homs, killing at least nine people, mostly civilians.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Catherine Evans)