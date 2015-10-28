PARIS Russia's intervention in Syria is not going particularly well and that gives it an incentive to push for political transition in the country, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry's deputy Antony Blinken told France 24 television.

"They cannot win in Syria, they can perhaps prevent (Syrian President Bashar al) Assad from losing, but they cannot win," Blinken said of Russia.

"Its actions on the ground in support of the regime are not going particularly well, they have made very little progress despite the onslaught of Russia airpower," he said after taking parts in talks on Syria in Paris.

"Russia now has an incentive and more influence to move Assad and the regime towards a transition. There is a recognition on all sides that there is no military solution in Syria, that is a recognition that is now growing on the Russians."

Russia cannot afford to become mired in Syria, it "cannot afford to alienate virtually all of the Sunni Muslim world," he said.

Blinken also said that it is evident that Iran will have to be part of the conversation on Syria's future in one way or another.

