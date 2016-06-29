Iran confirms missile test, drawing tough response from Trump aide
DUBAI Iran said on Wednesday it had test-fired a new ballistic missile, prompting a tough response from a senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.
AMMAN U.S.-backed Syrian rebels were forced to retreat from the outskirts of an Islamic State-held town at the border with Iraq and a nearby air base on Wednesday after a counter attack by the jihadists, two rebel sources said.
The U.S.-backed New Syria Army rebel group had launched the attack aiming to capture the town of Al-Bukamal on Tuesday.
One of the rebel sources said Islamic State fighters had encircled the rebels in a surprise ambush. The rebels had incurred heavy casualties and weapons had been seized by the jihadists, the source said.
A spokesman of the New Syria Army, Muzahem al Saloum, confirmed they had retreated. "We have withdrawn to the outlying desert and the first stage of the campaign had ended," Saloum told Reuters.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Tom Perry)
ATHENS Greece reported mass incursions by Turkish military aircraft on Wednesday, amid tensions over Athens' failure to hand over Turkish soldiers Ankara accuses of involvement in a coup attempt.
PARIS France's Francois Fillon accused his opponents in the government on Wednesday of fomenting a scandal in an attempt to scuttle his presidential campaign, as a new poll showed him no longer favourite to win power.