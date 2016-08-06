BEIRUT The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Saturday that Syrian rebels fighting government forces had linked up with fighters from besieged eastern Aleppo, breaking a month-long siege.

But it said no secure corridor had yet been established between the two rebel-held territories.

The Observatory and a witness said heavy fighting and air strikes were continuing in the Ramousah area of southwestern Aleppo, home to a major government military base, where the siege was breached after a rebel offensive that began this week.

