LONDON British Tornado bombers conducted their first air strikes on Syria just hours after parliament approved Prime Minister David Cameron's plan to strike at Islamic State militants in Syria, a government source said on Thursday.

"A strike was made on Syria," said the government source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The Tornado bombers have returned to base, the source said. No more details were immediately available.

