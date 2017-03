Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron delivers a speech during the opening session of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron said he would hold a debate and vote in parliament on Wednesday to decide whether to launch air strikes against Islamic State in Syria.

"I will be recommending to Cabinet tomorrow that we hold a debate and a vote in the House of Commons to extend the air strikes that we've carried out against ISIL in Iraq, that we extend that to Syria," he said in a televised statement.

(Reporting by William James; editing by Elizabeth Piper)