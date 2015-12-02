LONDON Britain's parliament is expected to authorise air strikes against Islamic State in Syria later on Wednesday, extending the bombing campaign that the British military has been carrying out in neighbouring Iraq for more than a year.

Below is a summary of Britain's current and potential military capabilities in the region.

TORNADO JETS

Britain currently has eight Tornado jets at a Royal Air Force air base in Cyprus. These Tornados currently conduct strike missions against Islamic State targets in Iraq.

The planes are equipped with two types of armaments: the large GPS- and laser-guided Paveway bombs and the smaller, highly accurate Brimstone missiles.

Brimstones are capable of hitting fixed and moving targets, and are designed to deliver a focussed strike that reduces the likelihood of civilian casualties and unintentional damage.

British Tornados are also equipped with a reconnaissance pod that can transmit real-time imagery back to commanders on the ground, and have infra-red sensors to help identify targets.

REAPER DRONES

Britain has 10 Reaper drones in the region. They have been used to conduct air strikes in Iraq as well as a targeted attack in Syria that killed two high-profile British Islamist militants.

They are operated remotely by ground-based pilots and can carry both Hellfire missiles and laser-guided, 500-pound bombs.

Capable of flying at medium altitudes, they are mainly used as reconnaissance aircraft and have already been used to fly intelligence-gathering missions over Syria.

SENTINEL RECONNAISSANCE PLANE

The Sentinel is a manned reconnaissance aircraft used to identify ground targets such as vehicle convoys.

RIVET JOINT

The Rivet Joint aircraft is used to intercept radio and other transmissions.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

Britain may also call on eight more aircraft to join the mission against Islamic State: six Typhoon jets currently based in Scotland and two more Tornados.

TYPHOONS

Typhoons are faster than Tornados and can fly longer missions, but are unable at present to carry Brimstone missiles. They are primarily equipped with Paveway bombs.

