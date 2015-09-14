Prime Minister David Cameron talks at a news conference during his visit at the government palace in downtown Beirut, Lebanon September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron will seek to reach a consensus on striking Islamic State militants in Syria despite the election of an anti-war leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, his spokeswoman said on Monday.

"The PM thinks there is a strong case for taking action against ISIL in Syria in the way that the UK is taking action against ISIL next door in Iraq," his spokeswoman said.

"That remains his view. It hasn't changed because there has been a new leader of the opposition elected but, as he has said before, he wants to proceed with consensus on this matter and I think that is how he will continue to approach the issue."

Jeremy Corbyn, who Labour supporters elected as leader on Saturday, favours scrapping Britain's nuclear weapons and has said he would oppose any attempt to extend the mission in Syria.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)