LONDON Britain should not raise "false hopes" about the idea of a no fly zone over parts of Syria to prevent Russian and Syrian government air strikes on the town of Aleppo, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

"I must tell you at this stage it is vital that we do not raise false hopes. We know the difficulties and implications of a no fly zone or a no bombing zone," he told a parliamentary committee.

"But if there is more that we can reasonably and practically do together with our allies, then of course we should consider those measures."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Estelle Shirbon)