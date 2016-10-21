London underground staff, BA cabin crew, to strike next month
LONDON London commuters face more travel chaos in February and March as underground train staff press their case over staffing levels with another round of strikes.
GENEVA Britain sought to shame Russia on Friday for its deadly air strikes on the Syrian city of Aleppo, during a special session of the United Nations Human Rights Council called by London to set up a special inquiry into violations.
"Russia, you are making the situation worse, not solving it," Tobias Ellwood, the British government minister for Africa and the Middle East said in a speech to the Geneva forum.
"This is shameful and it is not the action or leadership that we expect from a P5 nation," he said, referring to the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.
Russia's delegation was due to speak later in the debate.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Catherine Evans)
ANKARA Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday to discuss trade and security, her spokeswoman said, part of a charm offensive to bolster her hand in negotiations to leave the EU.
BRUSSELS Britain will respect its obligations under European Union treaties while it seeks to strengthen trade ties with world partners, the British chancellor said on Friday.