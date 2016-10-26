A photo taken from a Norwegian surveillance aircraft shows Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov in international waters off the coast of Northern Norway on October 17, 2016. 333 Squadron, Norwegian Royal Airforce/NTB Scanpix/Handout via Reuters

LONDON Britain has raised concerns with Spain over the possible refuelling of Russian warships on their way to Syria, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday, adding that the situation was being monitored closely.

Spain's foreign ministry has said it is reviewing a request by a Russian flotilla to refuel in its North African enclave of Ceuta, as NATO raised concerns that the warships headed for Syria could be used to target civilians in Aleppo.

"There is the issue that countries enable fleets to move through international waters, but we are monitoring the situation closely. We have been raising our concerns with the Spanish and we will continue to monitor it," the spokeswoman told reporters.

"The prime minister has been clear that we want to be working with other partners to increase pressure on Russia to stop the bombing in Aleppo. That's what really counts here."

