LONDON The Labour Party said on Monday it would allow its MPs to vote according to their consciences on launching air strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria.

In a statement, the party said Labour's shadow cabinet, whose members hold portfolios mirroring those of the government, "agreed to back (Labour leader) Jeremy Corbyn's recommendation of a free vote on the government's proposal to authorise UK bombing in Syria".

Prime Minister David Cameron needs to persuade several Labour members to win parliamentary approval for joining the air strikes against Islamic State, which claimed responsibility for killing 130 people in Paris earlier this month.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)