Rolls-Royce says 2017 started well, all units performing in line
LONDON British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce said on Friday that 2017 had started well, with all businesses performing in line and expectations for the first half of the year unchanged.
BEIRUT A U.S. missile attack on a Syrian airbase on Friday led to deaths, the governor of the Syrian province of Homs told the Lebanese TV station al-Mayadeen.
Homs Governor Talal Barazi earlier told Reuters the strike on the base near the Syrian city of Homs was not believed to have caused "big human casualties" but had caused material damage.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May's government said on Thursday it would launch her policy programme next week, a sign of confidence she will strike a deal to stay in power after days of political uncertainty since losing her majority.
WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has hired a lawyer known for defending government officials in high-profile investigations to help him with probes into whether there were ties between the election campaign of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia, his office said on Thursday.