BEIRUT The number of people killed in the bombardment of rebel-held eastern districts of the Syrian city of Aleppo on Friday is 91, Hamza al-Khatib, the director of a hospital there, told Reuters.

A Syrian military source on Thursday said there was a new offensive in eastern Aleppo, adding on Friday that it might go on "for some time" and would include a ground operation.

(Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)