GENEVA The United Nations mediator in the Syrian conflict called on the United States and Russian Federation to try to salvage and renew a cessation of hostilities, after fighting intensified in many areas.

Staffan de Mistura issued a statement on Monday after meeting U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir in Geneva, and before flying to Moscow for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday.

"There can be no progress in the political process unless we urgently see tangible benefits on the ground for the Syrian people," it said.

