South Korea police says no explosives found at Samsung Life HQ
SEOUL South Korean authorities found no explosives at the headquarters of Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd in Seoul, police said on Friday.
MOSCOW Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Monday a task force to establish a ceasefire in Syria should begin its work in Geneva in the coming days, Interfax news agency reported.
"The terms are being negotiated. We are in contact with out American partners to agree the terms and format of the work," Interfax quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov as saying.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Alison Williams)
SEOUL South Korean authorities found no explosives at the headquarters of Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd in Seoul, police said on Friday.
BERLIN A German judge authorised on Thursday the arrest of a 26-year-old Iraqi man detained after an attack on a bus carrying players of a soccer team, and prosecutors said they believed he was a member of Islamic State.