MOSCOW Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Monday a task force to establish a ceasefire in Syria should begin its work in Geneva in the coming days, Interfax news agency reported.

"The terms are being negotiated. We are in contact with out American partners to agree the terms and format of the work," Interfax quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov as saying.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Alison Williams)