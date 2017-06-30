Nineteen dead after shootouts with police in Mexico's Sinaloa state
MEXICO CITY Nineteen people were killed in Mexico's northwestern state of Sinaloa late on Friday in a run of related shootouts between police and gunmen, state authorities said.
LONDON There is "absolutely no doubt" the government of Bashar al-Assad was behind the use of chemical weapons in Syria in April, Britain's foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.
The world's chemical weapons watchdog said the banned nerve agent sarin was used in an attack in northern Syria that killed dozens of people, a report from a fact-finding team seen by Reuters showed.
Western intelligence agencies had blamed Assad's government for the attack, but Syrian officials have repeatedly denied using banned toxins in the conflict.
"The exact responsibility for dropping the sarin will now go to a joint investigative mechanism to be confirmed, but I've got absolutely no doubt that the finger points at the Assad regime," Johnson said on Sky News.
"We will drive on with the UK campaign to impose sanctions on those responsible... People who drop chemical weapons on innocent people should be held to account."
SPEYER, Germany Leaders from the United States, Russia and across Europe paid tribute on Saturday to former German chancellor Helmut Kohl as the architect of German reunification and a driving force for European integration.
OTTAWA Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kicked off celebrations on Saturday to mark the country's 150th birthday amid heavy security as many citizens braved incessant rains and long delays to reach the main site in the nation's capital.