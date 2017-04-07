Rolls-Royce says 2017 started well, all units performing in line
LONDON British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce said on Friday that 2017 had started well, with all businesses performing in line and expectations for the first half of the year unchanged.
BEIJING China said on Friday it is urgent to prevent a further deterioration in the situation in Syria after a U.S. military strike on a Syrian government airfield.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said China called on all relevant parties to stick to political settlements.
She made the comments during a regular briefing when asked about the U.S. strike, which came as China's President Xi Jinping was attending a summit in Florida with U.S. President Donald Trump.
(Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Nick Macfie)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May's government said on Thursday it would launch her policy programme next week, a sign of confidence she will strike a deal to stay in power after days of political uncertainty since losing her majority.
WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has hired a lawyer known for defending government officials in high-profile investigations to help him with probes into whether there were ties between the election campaign of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia, his office said on Thursday.