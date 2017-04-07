U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping and first lady Peng Liyuan (not pictured) at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

BEIJING China said on Friday it is urgent to prevent a further deterioration in the situation in Syria after a U.S. military strike on a Syrian government airfield.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said China called on all relevant parties to stick to political settlements.

She made the comments during a regular briefing when asked about the U.S. strike, which came as China's President Xi Jinping was attending a summit in Florida with U.S. President Donald Trump.

(Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Nick Macfie)