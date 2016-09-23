BEIRUT Air strikes hit three of four civil defence centres in rebel-held Aleppo on Friday, halting the rescue service's work, the head of civil defence in the east of the Syrian city said.

The bombardment levelled one centre, put another out of service and also destroyed a fuel store belonging to the civil defence, Ammar al Selmo told Reuters.

"Today, we can say our work has stopped because of the lack of fuel, the destruction of the equipment and the intensity of the bombardment," he said.

Warplanes targeted rebel-held areas of eastern Aleppo on Friday in a second day of heavy bombardment, hours after the Syrian army announced the start of a military operation there.

