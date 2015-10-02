Egyptian court jails 56 over migrant boat shipwreck
RASHID, Egypt An Egyptian court sentenced 56 people to prison on Sunday over the capsizing of a migrant boat that left over 200 people dead last year.
WASHINGTON The United States and six allies on Friday called on Russia to cease what they said were attacks on the Syrian opposition and civilians, and expressed "deep concern" over Russia's military build-up in Syria.
In a joint statement, the United States, France, Germany, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Britain criticized Russian airstrikes that they said did not target the militant Islamic State group.
"These military actions constitute a further escalation and will only fuel more extremism and radicalisation," they said.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Writing by Warren Strobel; Editing by Chris Reese)
RASHID, Egypt An Egyptian court sentenced 56 people to prison on Sunday over the capsizing of a migrant boat that left over 200 people dead last year.
VLADIVOSTOK/YEKATERINBURG Several dozen people were detained in protests across Russia on Sunday, after the opposition urged people to take to the streets to demonstrate against corruption and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.