U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
BEIRUT A Syrian rebel commander recently appointed head of a new military alliance in Aleppo has been seriously wounded in an ongoing government assault on the city's opposition-held eastern districts, a rebel official said on Sunday.
Abu Abdelrahman Nour will be replaced as head of the "Aleppo army" he was appointed to lead last week, said Zakaria Malahifji, head of the political office of one of the Aleppo factions, Fastaqim. A rebel official from Nour's faction, Jabha Shamiya, confirmed he had been wounded on Saturday.
BAGHDAD Islamic State fighters have taken up sniper positions in buildings on the west bank of the Tigris river ahead of an expected government offensive into that side the city, locals said on Wednesday.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.