Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters man a checkpoint as civilians on pick-up trucks evacuate from the southern districts of Manbij city after the SDF advanced into it in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

BEIRUT A Syrian rebel commander said that Turkish-backed rebels aim to capture Manbij city from Kurdish-allied forces as conflict between the sides escalated in northern Syria on Sunday.

Manbij on the west bank of the Euphrates River was captured this month from Islamic State by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance, including the powerful Kurdish YPG militia, in a United States-backed offensive.

Colonel Ahmed Osman, head of the Sultan Murad rebel group, told Reuters that the Turkey-backed rebel force was "certainly heading in the direction Manbij" since YPG forces had fortified their positions rather than evacuate.

The United States and Turkey have both demanded that the Kurdish forces withdraw to the east bank of the Euphrates.

The YPG says its forces have withdrawn from the area and their presence could not be used as a pretext for an attack.

Asked how long he expected the Turkey-backed rebel forces to advance to Manbij and take it, Osman said "a few days, God willing".

Manbij is one of the biggest urban centres in the area and it took the Kurdish-backed SDF some 2-1/2 months to wrestle control of it from Islamic State.

(Reporting by Tom Perry; Editing by David Goodman)