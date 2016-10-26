BEIRUT Forces allied to President Bashar al-Assad in Syria warned Turkey on Wednesday against any advance towards their positions to the north and east of Aleppo, saying any such move would be met "decisively and with force".

The field commander of the forces allied to Damascus made the comments during a tour of frontlines to the north of Aleppo in a written statement sent to Reuters by an official from the same alliance.

The commander, who was not identified by name, nationality or affiliation, said any such advance would be seen as a breach of "the red lines".

"We will not let anyone use the excuse of fighting Daesh (Islamic State) to advance and attempt to draw near to the defences of the allies forces," he said.

The alliance fighting in support of Assad includes the Lebanese group Hezbollah, Iraqi militias, and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

